LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $379.08

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) (EPA:MC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $379.08 and traded as high as $430.60. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) shares last traded at $427.20, with a volume of 428,472 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MC shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €475.00 ($558.82) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a €475.00 ($558.82) target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €455.00 ($535.29) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €500.00 ($588.24) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group set a €477.00 ($561.18) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (MC.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €470.33 ($553.33).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €411.76 and its 200-day moving average is €379.08.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

