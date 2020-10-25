LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 75,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 13,779 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $11,527,000. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the second quarter worth $2,275,000. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.4% in the second quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 460,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,271,000 after purchasing an additional 35,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 31.5% in the second quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,043 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. 66.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.30.

LYB opened at $76.90 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $33.71 and a 12 month high of $98.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

