LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,937 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LYB. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWH Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 17,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 14,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 51,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

LYB opened at $76.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $33.71 and a 1-year high of $98.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 29.99%. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LYB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BofA Securities upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.30.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

