Lyra Therapeutics, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on October 28th (NASDAQ:LYRA)

Lyra Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:LYRA) lock-up period is set to end on Wednesday, October 28th. Lyra Therapeutics had issued 3,500,000 shares in its public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $56,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyra Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.79. Lyra Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Lyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LYRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.19). On average, research analysts predict that Lyra Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYRA. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $151,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $181,000. 54.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. The company's XTreo technology platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

