Maker (MKR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $30.89 Million

Maker (CURRENCY:MKR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. Maker has a total market cap of $588.71 million and approximately $30.89 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maker token can now be purchased for about $586.71 or 0.04515439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OasisDEX, Kucoin, Bibox and Switcheo Network.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker Profile

Maker (CRYPTO:MKR) is a token. Its launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 1,003,406 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is /r/MakerDAO. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Buying and Selling Maker

Maker can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Radar Relay, BitMart, Switcheo Network, OasisDEX, GOPAX, Bancor Network, CoinMex, Bibox, HitBTC, IDEX, Gate.io, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

