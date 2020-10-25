Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Director Sells $133,606.53 in Stock

Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN) Director Lyron L. Bentovim sold 31,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.19, for a total value of $133,606.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital stock opened at $4.21 on Friday. Manhattan Bridge Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

Get Manhattan Bridge Capital alerts:

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 60.94%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 623.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 115,189 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter. 15.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOAN. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Bridge Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.