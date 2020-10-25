Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ MRIN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Marin Software has a fifty-two week low of $0.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.70.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $7.28 million during the quarter.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising.

