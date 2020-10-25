Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lifted its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 1.5% of Kendall Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.6% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,412,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 13,420 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 15.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 16,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 55.2% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 117.4% during the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $329.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.96 billion, a PE ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $337.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.12% and a return on equity of 129.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.59%.

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard Haythornthwaite sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.29, for a total value of $1,536,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,357.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.86, for a total transaction of $10,109,386.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,697,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,843,073,888.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,367 shares of company stock worth $51,686,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $315.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $314.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.81.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

