Materion Corp (MTRN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 4th

Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 0.115 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th.

Materion has increased its dividend by 16.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years.

NYSE:MTRN opened at $53.81 on Friday. Materion has a 1 year low of $26.15 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.09.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares in the company, valued at $688,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

