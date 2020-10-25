Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.70 million. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

MTRN opened at $53.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $26.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.38 and a 200-day moving average of $54.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 4th. Materion’s payout ratio is currently 14.42%.

In related news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Materion currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.33.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

