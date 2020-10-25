Maxim Group Boosts Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target to $20.00

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its price objective increased by Maxim Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cardiff Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CRDF opened at $14.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $336.91 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.21. Cardiff Oncology has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $18.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 5.81.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.27). Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 149.21% and a negative net margin of 6,490.71%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

About Cardiff Oncology

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage, oncology therapeutic company, develops drugs to treat various types of cancer, including leukemia, lymphomas, and solid tumors. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic Colorectal Cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

