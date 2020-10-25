Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mayville Engineering Company Inc. provides prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket services. It serves heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military and other end markets. The company also provides engineering and development services. It offers conventional and CNC stamping, shearing, fiber laser cutting, forming, drilling, tapping, grinding, tube bending, machining, welding, assembly and logistic services. Mayville Engineering Company Inc. is based in Wisconsin, United States. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Mayville Engineering from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Mayville Engineering from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. UBS Group raised Mayville Engineering from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mayville Engineering from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.13.

NYSE MEC opened at $9.36 on Thursday. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $3.89 and a 52 week high of $12.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $187.75 million, a PE ratio of 156.00 and a beta of 0.22.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Mayville Engineering had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $62.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.37 million. Research analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other Mayville Engineering news, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $36,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,323.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total value of $91,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEC. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Mayville Engineering in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 30.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 16.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the second quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 19.2% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. 31.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

