McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,104 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the quarter. McDonald's makes up about 1.4% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $30,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the second quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in McDonald's in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 66.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Shares of MCD traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.71. 2,278,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,013,701. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.39. McDonald's Co. has a twelve month low of $124.23 and a twelve month high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on McDonald's from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on McDonald's in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.