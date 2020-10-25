McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Field & Main Bank

Field & Main Bank reduced its position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. McDonald's comprises approximately 1.2% of Field & Main Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Field & Main Bank’s holdings in McDonald's were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in McDonald's by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 7,981 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BofA Securities raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $210.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald's presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.00.

MCD opened at $228.71 on Friday. McDonald's Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.23 and a fifty-two week high of $231.91. The company has a market capitalization of $170.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.27 and a 200-day moving average of $198.39.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 52.78% and a net margin of 24.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald's’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. McDonald's’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.