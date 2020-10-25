Megacoin Hits Market Cap of $270,098.77 (MEC)

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. During the last week, Megacoin has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Megacoin has a total market cap of $270,098.77 and $1.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00446000 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000014 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00003392 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003486 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

MEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 29th, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,221,559 coins. Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org. The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Megacoin Coin Trading

Megacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

