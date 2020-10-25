Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $1,450.00 price objective on the stock. 140166 upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a positive rating and increased their price objective for the company from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $1,255.00 to $1,484.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $1,398.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $985.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,106.76.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,312.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.93 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,114.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $957.63. Mercadolibre has a one year low of $422.22 and a one year high of $1,378.50.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.21 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mercadolibre will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mercadolibre news, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Mercadolibre during the second quarter worth $28,257,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 9.9% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,279,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,723 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 74.2% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,010,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,618,000 after purchasing an additional 430,617 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 63.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 905,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,437,000 after purchasing an additional 352,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 85.1% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 349,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,227,000 after purchasing an additional 160,552 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

