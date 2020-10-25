Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Purchased by NEXT Financial Group Inc

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,963 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRK. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,381,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,356,000 after buying an additional 8,699,890 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $278,124,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 458.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,814,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,332,000 after buying an additional 1,489,720 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,153,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,522,000 after buying an additional 1,390,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

In other news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 18,876 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,337.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,125,560.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at $34,221,318.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 280,529 shares of company stock worth $22,761,633. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

MRK opened at $79.83 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.25 and a 12 month high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $201.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.54.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.23. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.94% and a net margin of 22.20%. The firm had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.