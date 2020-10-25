Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

MESO has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Mesoblast from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Mesoblast from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

MESO stock opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 3.60.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.43 million. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 242.38%. Equities analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesoblast by 8.9% in the third quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 247,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $2,324,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 15.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast during the second quarter valued at $1,025,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Mesoblast by 93.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,777 shares during the period. 2.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

