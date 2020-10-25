Metacrine, Inc.’s Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Metacrine’s (NASDAQ:MTCR) quiet period is set to end on Monday, October 26th. Metacrine had issued 6,540,000 shares in its public offering on September 16th. The total size of the offering was $85,020,000 based on an initial share price of $13.00. During Metacrine’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Metacrine in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MTCR opened at $9.10 on Friday. Metacrine has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $16.19.

In other news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments purchased 38,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

