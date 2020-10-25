Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives $116.29 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $116.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,893 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total transaction of $313,572.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 1,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.89, for a total value of $110,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,588.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $836,561 in the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology in the second quarter worth $47,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 851.9% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

MCHP opened at $112.52 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $116.56. The firm has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.63.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

