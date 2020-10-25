Middlesex Water (MSEX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of 0.2725 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

Middlesex Water has increased its dividend payment by 20.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $69.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.03 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.42. Middlesex Water has a 1-year low of $48.79 and a 1-year high of $72.41.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $35.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th.

About Middlesex Water

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

