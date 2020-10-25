Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Mistras Group in a report on Friday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mistras Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

Get Mistras Group alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MG. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Mistras Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leap Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Mistras Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 48.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MG opened at $3.94 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.84. Mistras Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.56. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Mistras Group (NYSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.15. Mistras Group had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $124.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Mistras Group will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Mistras Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mistras Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.