MonaCoin (MONA) Price Reaches $1.37 on Major Exchanges

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last week, MonaCoin has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $1.37 or 0.00010546 BTC on popular exchanges including Bleutrade, Bitbank, Upbit and Livecoin. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $90.07 million and approximately $4.55 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,993.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $408.96 or 0.03147472 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $271.31 or 0.02088089 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.95 or 0.00446000 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $132.60 or 0.01020503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00009591 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00483844 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00042142 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MonaCoin Profile

MonaCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

MonaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Zaif, CryptoBridge, Bitbank, Livecoin, QBTC, Bittrex, Fisco and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

