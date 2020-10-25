Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,476.62

Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,476.62 and traded as high as $1,613.50. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) shares last traded at $1,593.50, with a volume of 610,454 shares.

The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,583.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,476.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a €0.49 ($0.57) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. Mondi plc (MNDI.L)’s payout ratio is presently 43.26%.

About Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

