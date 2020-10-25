Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF)

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bouygues (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Bouygues in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bouygues from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bouygues from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of Bouygues stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bouygues has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61.

Bouygues Company Profile

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, and operates structures and facilities; develops residential, office building, retail, and neighborhood projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; and produces and recycles construction materials.

