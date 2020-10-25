National Bank Financial Comments on New Gold Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of New Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter.

Get New Gold alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.71.

NYSEAMERICAN:NGD opened at $2.20 on Friday. New Gold has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in New Gold by 47.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in New Gold during the second quarter worth $59,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.