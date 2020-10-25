National Bank Financial Weighs in on B2Gold Corp.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:BTO)

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for B2Gold in a report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BTO. Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on B2Gold and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on B2Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Eight Capital upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of TSE BTO opened at C$8.84 on Friday. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$9.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.96.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$612.79 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. This is a positive change from B2Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 9.59%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Andrew Cinnamond sold 40,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.41, for a total value of C$383,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17 shares in the company, valued at C$159.97. Also, Director Robert Gayton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.65, for a total value of C$43,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 182,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,578,625. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 504,632 shares of company stock valued at $4,498,333.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

