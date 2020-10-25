National Bank Financial Weighs in on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:IMG)

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IMG. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CSFB reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) from C$8.25 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$5.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61. IAMGOLD Co. has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$7.07.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) (TSE:IMG) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$394.62 million for the quarter.

IAMGOLD Co. (IMG.TO) Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada. Its exploration and development projects include the Boto gold project in Senegal; the Diakha-Siribaya gold project in Mali; the Pitangui project in Brazil; the CÃ´tÃ© gold project in Ontario; Eastern Borosi in Nicaragua; and the Karita gold project in Guinea, as well as holds interest in the Loma Larga, a gold, silver, and copper project in southern Ecuador.

