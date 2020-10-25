National Bank Financial Weighs in on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO)’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.18.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) (TSE:LUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$654.24 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$12.75 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, July 31st. TD Securities raised Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) from C$8.10 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$10.04.

Shares of LUN opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. Lundin Mining Co. has a 52-week low of C$4.08 and a 52-week high of C$8.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion and a PE ratio of 120.14.

In other Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total transaction of C$366,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,466,080. Insiders have sold 89,800 shares of company stock valued at $732,885 in the last three months.

Lundin Mining Co. (LUN.TO) Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

