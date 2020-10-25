National Bank Financial Weighs in on Yamana Gold Inc.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Yamana Gold in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 21st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Yamana Gold’s FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AUY. Scotiabank increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Raymond James increased their price target on Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.70 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NYSE AUY opened at $5.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48. Yamana Gold has a 1-year low of $2.23 and a 1-year high of $7.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 18.62%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 53.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennicas & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 24.9% in the third quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 423,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 84,300 shares in the last quarter. Sicart Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 31.1% in the third quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 51.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 15.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 13,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 99.3% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 48.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yamana Gold Inc, a precious metals producer, explores for and produces gold and silver ores. Its producing mines comprise the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina, the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada, the El PeÃ±Ã³n and Minera Florida mines in Chile, and the Jacobina mine in Brazil. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in July 2003.

