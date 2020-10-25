National Grid (LON:NG) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $902.55

Shares of National Grid plc (LON:NG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $902.55 and traded as high as $927.20. National Grid shares last traded at $926.60, with a volume of 5,856,897 shares traded.

NG has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,080 ($14.11) to GBX 990 ($12.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,010 ($13.20) to GBX 1,040 ($13.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 910 ($11.89) to GBX 940 ($12.28) in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,007.83 ($13.17).

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 883.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 902.55.

In other National Grid news, insider Alison Kay sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 904 ($11.81), for a total transaction of £329,083.12 ($429,949.20).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other Activities segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,200 kilometers of overhead lines; 1,560 kilometers of underground cables; and 346 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

