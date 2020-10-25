Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $11.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on NAVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Compass Point reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush upgraded shares of Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th.

In related news, Director Anna Escobedo Cabral bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $52,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,431.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John F. Remondi bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $391,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Navient by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 160,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Navient by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Navient by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 33,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navient stock opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.75. Navient has a 1-year low of $4.07 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.48 million. Navient had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 21.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Navient will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

