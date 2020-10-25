Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Sells $470,752.92 in Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.62, for a total transaction of $470,752.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jason Warren Lilly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 5th, Jason Warren Lilly sold 5,681 shares of Neogen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $454,934.48.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEOG opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.10. Neogen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.91 and a fifty-two week high of $82.06.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $109.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.79 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 8.43%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neogen Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEOG. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Neogen in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Neogen from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.67.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEOG. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Neogen by 7,356.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 277,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 273,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,756,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,648,000 after buying an additional 100,233 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Neogen by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,830,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,231,000 after buying an additional 92,488 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Neogen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,844,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in Neogen by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 515,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,976,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

