Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Set at $670.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $670.00 price target on Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $573.00 to $591.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $530.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $534.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $527.97.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix has a twelve month low of $268.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $505.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $468.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $5,057,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,023.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 177,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.86, for a total transaction of $93,790,692.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Netflix by 4.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 83,141 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,219,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Netflix by 57.4% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after buying an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Netflix by 39.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after buying an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. AXA lifted its position in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 127,555 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $47,897,000 after buying an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 19.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after buying an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

