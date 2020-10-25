Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have a $585.00 target price on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their previous target price of $570.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Netflix’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.03 EPS.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a sell rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $527.97.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $488.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $468.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Netflix has a 52-week low of $268.80 and a 52-week high of $575.37. The company has a market cap of $215.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.39). Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.00, for a total transaction of $4,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,611,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total transaction of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 332,986 shares of company stock valued at $169,898,723. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,171,135 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,274,032,000 after buying an additional 797,481 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,685,577 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,008,435,000 after acquiring an additional 763,798 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,873,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,762,464,000 after acquiring an additional 759,686 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 110.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,464,000 after acquiring an additional 644,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,183,588 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $444,437,000 after acquiring an additional 431,401 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

