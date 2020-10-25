NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 1,665 Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned 0.06% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Bank bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the third quarter worth $136,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 211.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 30,209 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter worth $309,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 20,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the second quarter valued at $372,000.

Shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $40.29 on Friday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 12 month low of $26.12 and a 12 month high of $47.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.00.

