NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 4,956 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 40.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 506.9% during the 2nd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Claudine Macartney sold 12,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $1,110,346.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,904 shares of company stock valued at $5,286,012 in the last 90 days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on ATVI. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Edward Jones started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $81.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.85 and a 200-day moving average of $76.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.73.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 25.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

