NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 113.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,281 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Smithfield Trust Co. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 853 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $29.89 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $15.26 and a 1 year high of $69.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The business’s revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

