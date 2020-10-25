NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 431,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MGC stock opened at $123.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.00. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $77.64 and a 12-month high of $128.41.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.