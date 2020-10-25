NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 99,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,737,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 3,169.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $152,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000.

Get First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of FAN stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.41. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.29.

About First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.