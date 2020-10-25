NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys New Shares in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snow Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the second quarter valued at about $955,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 0.8% in the second quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,534,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 6.0% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,289 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Nucor by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 9,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUE opened at $50.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.23 and a 200-day moving average of $43.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $27.52 and a 1-year high of $58.70.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.35%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NUE. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nucor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.73.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

