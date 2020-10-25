NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys Shares of 2,125 MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MDB opened at $248.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.75 and a beta of 0.66. MongoDB, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.81 and a fifty-two week high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42, a quick ratio of 4.37 and a current ratio of 4.37.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $138.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.83 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 156.29% and a negative net margin of 44.55%. The company’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 225,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.40, for a total value of $54,765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 448,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,093,097. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 508 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.71, for a total value of $114,152.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,248.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,882 shares of company stock valued at $75,789,673 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDB. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MongoDB from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $287.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on MongoDB from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on MongoDB from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on MongoDB from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. MongoDB has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.29.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

