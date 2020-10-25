NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 100.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $480.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $189.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $439.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $384.86.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $468.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $481.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $472.40.

In other news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,561 shares in the company, valued at $14,521,149.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.40, for a total value of $8,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,324,362.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,650 shares of company stock valued at $51,776,621. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

