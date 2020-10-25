NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,172 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 34.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRV opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.80. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $141.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TRV. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. William Blair upgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.57.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

