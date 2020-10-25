NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $339.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $362.23.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total value of $3,085,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,641.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock valued at $15,363,454. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $337.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $351.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.28. The company has a market cap of $81.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. S&P Global Inc has a 52 week low of $186.05 and a 52 week high of $379.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Read More: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.