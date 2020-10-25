NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $484,000 Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 26.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 314 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 58,725 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 293,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,465,000 after buying an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Intuit by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,994 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 3,069 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.96, for a total transaction of $1,049,475.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,511,136.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 161,258 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.66, for a total transaction of $55,740,440.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,337,411.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 244,742 shares of company stock worth $83,471,109 in the last three months. 4.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Intuit from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $315.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.94.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $334.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $187.68 and a 1 year high of $360.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.27 and its 200-day moving average is $299.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 40.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

