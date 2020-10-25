NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $488,000 Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 17.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,298 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ciena were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 64.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Ciena by 47.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 744 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CIEN shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Vertical Group started coverage on Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Colliers Secur. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ciena in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Ciena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

In other news, Director Patrick H. Nettles sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $1,203,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $170,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,595 shares of company stock worth $4,390,064 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena stock opened at $41.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.89. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.23. Ciena had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $976.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Ciena’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

