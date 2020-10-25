NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $492,000 Holdings in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in DTE Energy by 78.2% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 852.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 61.5% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 118.5% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy stock opened at $125.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 10.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Bank of America reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $134.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.44.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

