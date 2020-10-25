NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $586,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,756 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 7,635 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,640,000. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 272,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,906,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Hillcrest Wealth Advisors NY LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Bank OZK boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank OZK now owns 74,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,343,000 after buying an additional 27,763 shares during the period.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

