NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 249.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 233,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $12,939,048.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market cap of $80.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.19 and a 12-month high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.01%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.